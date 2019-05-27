Gangs down weapons as thousands gather to break fast in Manenberg

More than 2,000 people came together to break their fast in the heart of Cape Town’s ganglands on Sunday night, as Muslims and multi-faith congregations closed a notorious street in Manenberg to make way for long tables and a vast spread of donated food.

Boeka innie Laan was enjoyed by community members for the second year in a row.

Die Laan is a notorious stretch of road in Manenberg that divides several gang territories and is infamous for high crime rates, shootings and illicit gang activity.

Organiser Salieg Isaacs said there was a "joyous atmosphere" as gangs downed their weapons out of respect for Eid, the religious holiday celebrated by Muslims that marks the end of Ramadan.

"Many of the gangsters were present, but they stand away from the tables and don't disrupt proceedings in any way out of respect for the community. Last night they were all very calm," he said.