After being caught hurling racist abuse at two travellers at Cape Town International Airport‚ a PricewaterhouseCoopers Africa (PWC) executive has parted ways with the auditing firm.

“PwC apologises unreservedly to the individuals involved in this‚” the firm said in a tweet on Monday.

“What was experienced in no way represents the values of the firm‚ nor the conduct we expect of each and every one of the members of PwC South Africa.”

Videos were shared on social media of the incident‚ in which the man embarks on a foul-mouthed rant to a mother and her daughter‚ continuously calling them “you people”.

Part of the rant can be heard in the audio clip shared below.