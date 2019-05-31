Parliament must consider Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office‚ says Thandi Modise

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has indicated the new parliament's keenness to consider a DA request to initiate procedures to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

Modise told DA chief whip John Steenhuisen this week she was seeking advice on the best way to deal with the matter as parliamentary committees were yet to be established.

SowetanLIVE has seen a letter dated May 29‚ sent by Modise to Steenhuisen‚ in which she writes: “It is both appropriate and correct that the National Assembly should give careful consideration to the matters that you raise in your correspondence.

“In light of parliamentary committees currently not having been established I am seeking advice on the most appropriate way to bring the matter you raise to the attention of the relevant parliamentary structures.”