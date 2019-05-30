'No blue lights. I'm staying away from blue,' says Patricia de Lille

Asked if she felt her appointment was merely a strategy by the ruling party to deal with the DA, De Lille said: "No man, I think we must forget about the DA. They've got enough problems amongst themselves in the different factions and they must sort it themselves. What we need in our country is to rise above our political differences and we need to serve when we are called upon to do so.

"I'm really not bothered about what the DA is saying or thinking".

De Lille said she would hit the ground "sprinting", not running, in her new job.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane reacted to De Lille's appointment to the executive on Tuesday night by telling broadcaster eNCA: "Patricia de Lille is now part of the ANC's infrastructure.

"She now serves in the same cabinet as the team there and we have to hold her accountable, the same as we would any other member."

De Lille said after her new position was announced, in a series of tweets: "I pledge to continue the struggle for dignity & fairness for all South Africans ….