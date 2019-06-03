Baxter not too worried by the SA squad's performance in the Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is not too worried by the performance of the South African squad that crashed out of the Cosafa Cup at the weekend.

The squad coached by SA under-23 coach David Notoane bombed out of the main draw of the Cosafa Cup and was relegated to the plate section of the tournament after suffering a 5-4 defeat (2-2 after regulation time) on penalties to Botswana in the quarterfinals in Durban on Sunday.

The South Africans will now take on Uganda in the plate semifinals at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday.

Baxter said Notoane’s side was experimental and he was not surprised that they struggled to gel at times during their first match together in Durban.

‘‘I think it is a little bit understandable‚” the Briton said.