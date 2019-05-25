DA snubs Cyril's 'jamboree', sends small delegation to presidential inauguration

The Democratic Alliance is sending a small delegation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration in Pretoria on Saturday.

The party has criticised the government for spending millions of rand on the event while millions of South Africans are unemployed.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen told TimesLIVE this week that only a handful of DA members, including party leader Mmusi Maimane will attend the event. Parliament had invited all MPs to attend the inauguration and booked hotel accommodation for those who are based outside Gauteng.

But the DA declined the invitation.

Steenhuisen said they informed parliament on Sunday that its MPs will not be needing the accommodation.

“Only MPs and MPLs who are based in Gauteng – provided that no money is spent on transport and accommodation for them – will attend,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the DA had 24 MPs (including NCOP members) who were based in Gauteng and that not all of them would be going.