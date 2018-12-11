Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka laughs off extortion charge laid against her

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka on Tuesday laughed off the charge of attempted extortion laid against her by African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited (AEEI) and its CEO, Khalid Abdulla.

This comes after Wierzycka allegedly approached Abdulla to buy back shares that Abdulla, AEEI and Sekunjalo Investment Holdings have in Sygnia at a lower price.

“I have made a couple of attempts to buy back the shares that they bought at the listing of Sygnia at market-related valuations to part ways in a professional way from them. That’s it,” Wierzycka said.