ANC list moving us backwards

After reading the ANC parliamentary list of candidates for the 2019 elections, I am very disappointed that the ANC is not taking us seriously.

There has been a lot of public outcry about the grannies whose job is to sleep in parliament. They need to be given the chance to go and look after their grandchildren.

That, however, is not the only worry. On that list are the names of MPs and former MPs whose names are tainted. There are the likes of Mosebenzi Zwane, Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba among many others.

These are MPs who, among other things, brought our parliament into disrepute. They don't deserve to be there after what we heard about their dodgy ways at the Zondo commission.

The ANC has a secretary-general who is acting against the interest of the organisation. He is reversing the hard work that President Cyril Ramaphosa has done to fight crime.

We have gone three steps forward but he is taking us five steps backwards. He is part of the cancer that is killing our democratic gains.

If the ANC wants to be taken seriously, they must deploy people who are committed to fighting corruption and whose names are not tainted. We can't put our trust on some of the people on that list.

Tom Mhlanga,Braamfontein