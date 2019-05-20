Eastern Cape municipality funds used to fix Mabuyane's home

Over R1m siphoned from a municipality in the Eastern Cape was used to renovate the home of ANC provincial chairman and premier designate Oscar Mabuyane.

An invoice of R1.1m was fraudulently generated under the guise that it was for plant hire for a road construction project. However, R450,000 of that money was transferred to a company that renovated Mabuyane's home in the suburb of Bunker's Hill in East London. But the ANC bigwig has denied any wrongdoing. He also questioned why the allegations were surfacing now, almost a year after the transaction.

A probe by Sunday World's sister publication, the Sunday Times, has revealed that the fraudulent invoice was paid to a company linked to ANC Eastern Cape provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela, who is also the province's MEC for human settlements. The questionable invoice was generated from ANC headquarters in Calata House in April last year.

E-mails and an affidavit seen by the Sunday Times show that the initial invoice to the Mbizana local municipality was created by the provincial manager of the ANC, Mongezi Dyala.

Contacted for comment, Dyala confirmed that he created the invoice and sent it to the municipality using his ANC e-mail account. He said he created the invoice on instructions of Madikizela.