The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has criticised the introduction of a new carbon tax on fuel‚ describing it as unfair for motorists and consumers.

The tax was announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni during his budget speech on Wednesday.

“Besides being an additional line of tax on the fuel price‚ the inclusion of a carbon tax is grossly unfair by government‚ given the fact that South Africans will now be paying an emissions tax on inferior quality fuel - despite not having access to higher quality fuels‚ which are available in many other markets in the world‚” said the AA.

Mboweni said the carbon tax on petrol would be 9c per litre and 10c per litre for diesel‚ effective from June.

The new tax is expected to assist in fighting pollution and climate change. It is set to be reviewed after three years.

Apart from the new carbon tax on fuel‚ Mboweni said the general fuel levy would increase by 15c per litre‚ while the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy would increase by 5c per litre from April.