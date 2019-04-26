Now for the next 25 years

On April 27 1994, this newspaper had, on its front page, a simple but profound headline: "FREEDOM in our lifetime"

It was a celebration of the day on which South Africans for the first time voted in a general election as a free people and as equals.

The headline also paid tribute to thousands of people who, for decades, had struggled to make the day possible. For, since the Defiance Campaign of the 1950s, Freedom In Our Lifetime was the war cry of freedom fighters.

Tomorrow marks 25 years since we achieved the freedom. It is a milestone that is worth celebrating. Our freedom, as is often said, was not free. Too many people laid down their lives for us to take it for granted today.

As a nation we have made tremendous progress over the past 25 years. In many ways, the South Africa we live in today is fundamentally different from the oppressive environment we were under during the days of apartheid.