KZN hospital plunged into darkness following heavy rains

Critical wards at Durban's Addington Hospital were plunged into darkness for five hours following a torrential downpour in the city on Wednesday.

The Durban beachfront hospital lost power to the ICU, neonatal ICU, theatre and certain hospital wards after storm water swept into the hospital’s main power supply in the basement, causing wires to burn and tripping electrical switches.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Health said the outage occurred as two adults and a 12-year-old boy were in intensive care, and three pregnant women, including one with a complication, were set to go into theatre for Caesarean sections.

The department said the hospital's generator did not automatically kick in because it was programmed to do so only during a full power outage. It could not be switched on manually due to the flooding and the potential danger from a mixture of water and electricity.