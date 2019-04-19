13 dead in KZN church collapse as heavy storms lash the province

Thirteen people died and 16 were injured when a church roof collapsed in northern KwaZulu-Natal as heavy storms lashed the province on Thursday night.

According to Jonty Ndlazi, a senior manager at the KZN disaster management centre, a Pentecostal church building collapsed during a "Passover session". The building is in an area called Dlangubo, within the uMhlathuze municipality.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie confirmed on Friday morning that 13 people died, six were seriously injured and 10 suffered minor injuries.

Provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was expected to visit the site later on Friday.

Meanwhile, IPSS Medical Rescue teams said they were busy for nearly two hours on Thursday night in the Ballito area as the roofs of restaurants and even some houses were blown off during the storms.

Multiple people sustained minor injuries, including from broken glass and other debris, the paramedic service said.