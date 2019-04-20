Cape anti-gang unit arrests four suspects and seizes drugs and firearm in raid

The police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape says it is continuing to make inroads in its war against illegal firearms and drugs.

On Friday, members of the unit seized a firearm and large quantities of drugs, culminating in the arrest of four suspects, during raids on two residences in the Cape Town suburb of Plumstead, it said.

“In a targeted raid, AGU members with much-needed intelligence pounced on two residences in Plumstead. In one dwelling in Normandly Village, police members arrested three suspects aged 33, 35 and 36 for possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition and dealing in drugs,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.