Cyril Ramaphosa visits Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to the home of the founder of the multi Grammy Award-winning Isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambozo.

Ramaphosa said he was honoured and privileged to be at Joseph Shabalala's home. Joseph, 77, retired from the group about four years ago.

"To be at the feet of a giant like baba Shabalala, we feel privileged to be able to come and pay our respects to him as he is now retired," Ramaphosa said.