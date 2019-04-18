WATCH | UJ under fire after student 'strangled' and then 'bounced' from graduation

In its defence, the university said Mphahlele had threatened to disrupt the graduation ceremony, harm people and property.

“Closer to the day of the graduation ceremony, the threat of disruption escalated to be the threat of violence, harm to persons and property,” said senior communications manager Lebogang Seale.

“In its assessment, the university decided to apply strict access control to campus and the venue of the graduations to ensure that every person and property at our premises are safe and secured."

Seale said it was clear Mphahlele had no intention of heeding the university’s call for him to cooperate, as he had started a demonstration inside the venue.

“It is quite unfortunate that anyone would want to resort to any actions that seek to infringe on the rights of other students and staff... The university has various avenues for students to raise whatever grievances they might have,” the university said.

It was not the first time that a graduation ceremony was disrupted at the institution this year.

Earlier in April, a Bachelor of Arts graduate took to the podium, but refused to be conferred with his degree. He accused the institution of racism. He was removed from the premises by security.