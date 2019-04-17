Ace giving R400 to woman voter was only ubuntu - ANC

The ANC is not aware of any investigation into the actions of its secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Magashule is being investigated by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) following a complaint by the DA after he was seen opening a potential voter’s fridge and handing two R200 notes to a woman during a campaign trail.

The DA said it viewed this as vote buying which is against the rules of the IEC.

Although the IEC confirmed the investigation on Wednesday and said it would “deal with this matter expeditiously” – an indication that it would be before the May 8 general elections - ANC spokesperson Dakote Legoete said they not aware of this.

“We are not aware of the investigation, the SG [Magashule] and myself are on the ground doing campaign work,” said Legoete.