South Africa

'We weren't going to pay anyway' - SA reacts to e-toll announcement

By Kyle Zeeman - 27 March 2019 - 17:35
Many on social media claimed they were never going to pay their e-toll bills anyway.
Many on social media claimed they were never going to pay their e-toll bills anyway.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Social media users have reacted to an announcement from the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Wednesday that it would halt all collection of e-toll debts in Gauteng.

The company said its board of directors had made the resolution at a meeting on Tuesday given the initiative led by president Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-toll payment impasse.

The decision includes historic debt and summonses from 2015.

Motorists in Gauteng have long resisted the project, raking up billions in unpaid debt. They took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate their bill being wiped clean.

While many were relieved, others claimed they were never going to pay anyway.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X