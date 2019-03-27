'We weren't going to pay anyway' - SA reacts to e-toll announcement
Social media users have reacted to an announcement from the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Wednesday that it would halt all collection of e-toll debts in Gauteng.
The company said its board of directors had made the resolution at a meeting on Tuesday given the initiative led by president Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-toll payment impasse.
The decision includes historic debt and summonses from 2015.
Motorists in Gauteng have long resisted the project, raking up billions in unpaid debt. They took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate their bill being wiped clean.
While many were relieved, others claimed they were never going to pay anyway.
??? RT if you never ever planned on paying for #etolls— LORD SNOWDEMORT ?? (@riazbapoo) March 27, 2019
This sanral announcement has made 0 difference to my life. pic.twitter.com/yGcUnz92Lr
I was not planning to pay shem #etolls pic.twitter.com/vblPXQE5pB— W.O.M.A.N.I.S.T (@mpiloyethu_) March 27, 2019
We are not starting on a clean slate they must just scrap #etolls altogether pic.twitter.com/6CZWUOmZbe— Matlhodi (@MAC_CLOUDY) March 27, 2019
?Who else in here wasn't planning on paying the #etolls ?— 1st April My Birthday ™ ♕?? (@AlexSithole) March 27, 2019
After #Elections2019 watch how the #etolls story will become UNSUSPENDED..... pic.twitter.com/4i50tguSxX— Neville Govender (@Nevszz) March 27, 2019
#etolls yippy i was about to pay. Ngasinda pic.twitter.com/zsgi1OYoeA— Sifundo (@Msifundo1984) March 27, 2019
Dankie Mr Cyril for the initiative but we were not going to pay #etolls either way. pic.twitter.com/rBVhJiv2h2— ndivhuhomutula (@NMutula) March 27, 2019
E-toll debt to be written off,manje whr will i get i proof of adress?#etolls #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/ArbNGfjw4i— Musa Jula (@jula_musa) March 27, 2019
#etolls yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes I'm relieved pic.twitter.com/NCZBRXXQHi— Tau ya phalaborwa?? (@Boss1sss) March 27, 2019
Did #SANRAL think we would eventually budge and pay #Etolls??? pic.twitter.com/aZMElHUtLZ— IssOryt (@NmNokulunga) March 27, 2019
#etolls to be converted into drive thru "Car Washes"!! pic.twitter.com/xptzFq5YqS— @CitrusRamaphosa (@citrusramaphosa) March 27, 2019