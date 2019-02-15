WATCH | Cellphone footage emerges of shocking schoolboy bullying

For several days after that, she had to force her son to hurry and get ready for school, noticing that he was stalling every morning.

She said she only learnt of the video on February 6, a full week after the incident happened. She was only made aware following a phone call from the school principal.

"The principal called me to say that he had been to the police station to write a report on the incident. He explained to me that there was a video of bullies at the school and my son had been part of the incident."

Taking to her Facebook page, the aunt - whom we have chosen not to name in order to protect the bullying victim's identity - said there was "no punishment whatsoever" for the boys responsible for the assault.

"And now my nephew is traumatised," she said.

She said the boy no longer wanted to go school following death threats.

"Ever since this assault, my nephew would cry when his mom drops him off at school or would lie and say he's got a stomach bug just to avoid this issue of going to school. Can you imagine the trauma?" the woman said.

"How many kids are being abused and told to keep quiet?" she asked.