Probe launched into alleged bullying incident at Selborne College

The Eastern Cape department of education has launched an investigation into alleged bullying a top boys' school in East London.

This comes after an image of a 15-year-old Selborne College boy with a bloody mouth and shirt after he was allegedly “beaten up” by 15 other pupils on the school's grounds caused outrage on social media.

It is alleged that the boy, who is related to Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya, was attacked on Friday.

Ngwenya, who posted the picture, said his nephew was beaten up by 15 "white boys".

The city's spokesman expressed his anger over the manner in which the school's management allegedly responded to the incident.