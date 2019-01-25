Probe launched into alleged bullying incident at Selborne College
The Eastern Cape department of education has launched an investigation into alleged bullying a top boys' school in East London.
This comes after an image of a 15-year-old Selborne College boy with a bloody mouth and shirt after he was allegedly “beaten up” by 15 other pupils on the school's grounds caused outrage on social media.
It is alleged that the boy, who is related to Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya, was attacked on Friday.
Ngwenya, who posted the picture, said his nephew was beaten up by 15 "white boys".
The city's spokesman expressed his anger over the manner in which the school's management allegedly responded to the incident.
“What makes me angry is the response from a management member investigating the incident when I told him this was criminal and racist. He downplayed the whole incident and told me that boys will be boys,” said Ngwenya.
He called for the immediate suspension of the 15 pupils.
The department of education spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, said the department would visit the school on Monday to investigate the matter.
“We do not allow such behaviour in schools. Schools are not war zones but a place for learning,” said Mtima.
Ngwenya, who is considering laying criminal charges with the police, said the school had promised to get back to him on Monday.
Selborne College public relations officer Jeff Fetting confirmed that the school was investigating the incident and that the headmaster, Andrew Dewar, would deal with the matter on Monday.