South Africa

Warning: heavy rain and a chance of flooding in three provinces

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 14 February 2019 - 14:03
Heavy rains expected in several provinces around the country.
Image: 123RF / tykhyi

The SA Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday for heavy rain across Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Forecaster Mavhi Maliage said the expected rain could lead to localised flooding.

"In Gauteng‚ heavy rains will be seen over Johannesburg‚ Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

"We have also issued a warning for heavy rainfall and flooding over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga‚" said Maliage.

The wet weather will continue for Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga and Limpopo until the weekend‚ Maliage said.

Thunderstorms were expected over the Northern Cape‚ eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

"Cool conditions are expected in Gauteng from Thursday until Saturday with temperatures ranging from 21°C and 24°C."

Meanwhile‚ power utility Eskom on Thursday implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 8am until 10pm.

Load-shedding started on Sunday‚ and by Monday the power utility had ramped up the power cuts to stage 4 due to "continued pressure" on the national electricity grid.

- TMG Digital

