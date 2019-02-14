V-Day | Here’s how Isidingo’s Motlatsi & his wife keep the flame alive

The star, who has graced stages across the country is also quite the romantic.

Both Motlatsi and Millicent sat down with TshisaLIVE recently and answered ten burning questions on love.

How did you meet?

Motlatsi: We met a long time ago. We met in church.

Millicent: Yeah, in church. He was part of the choir and I was a good church girl. I didn't know if it was anything because you see everyone as brothers and sisters but there was something about him.

When do you know it's love?

Motlatsi: For me, it was straight away. From the moment I met her, I knew I was going to marry her.

Millicent: You know it is when you can't stop thinking about the person and your heart races when you think of them.