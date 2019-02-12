‘You were there’ for Zuma years‚ Maimane tells Ramaphosa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says President Cyril Ramaphosa should not absolve himself from the role he played in government under former president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking on Tuesday during a debate in parliament on the president's state of the nation address last week‚ Maimane said Ramaphosa was there all along while the national debt rose to almost R3-trillion and the economy dipped into recession.

Eskom and other state-owned companies fell under the political oversight of Ramaphosa when he served as Zuma's deputy.

Maimane also expressed surprise at Ramaphosa's statement that he was shocked when Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Monday. "This morning's headlines say that you were 'shocked' by stage 4 load-shedding. How can you be shocked‚ Mr President? You were there all along‚" he asked him.