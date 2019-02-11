No electric fences at Gwede Mantashe's houses

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe took the media on a tour of his Eastern Cape homes in Lower Cala village and on his farm in Khowa (formerly Elliot) yesterday in an effort to clear his name.

He has, however, conceded that his three properties have CCTV security cameras installed by Bosasa staff.

"[Angelo] Agrizzi testified for nine days. It was not by accident. It was the reality that I never interacted with them. I'm not on the payroll of Bosasa. I was never on its payroll, never in my life and that's why Agrizzi could not mention my name for nine days," Mantashe told the media at his Khowa farm.