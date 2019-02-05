I had to shoot and run, Malema's lawyer tells court

EFF leader Julius Malema's lawyer Tumi Mokwena told the Polokwane High Court on Tuesday that he shot one of citrus farmworkers because he would have wasted his time to escape the violent scene.

Mokwena said he had no time to be fighting over a gun with Maile Mamokhere whom he shot on the he hand.

"There was no time, I had to shoot and run. I couldn't stay in the office because I had no ammunition size of an army to shoot at more than hundreds people. He [Mamokhere] was very close to me and kept on approaching me while holding a rock in his hand. He kept on saying he is not afraid of the gun," said Mokwena.