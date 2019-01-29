Teachers shut down Eldorado Park schools

Hundreds of pupils in Eldorado Park were left stranded yesterday after teachers affiliated to the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) went on strike.

Most schools had no activities whereas in other schools pupils were sent home as early as 10am.

This comes after seven black teachers from Eldorado Park Secondary School affiliated to Sadtu were prevented from entering the school premises after they had been reporting at the district office for 13 months following conflict with the principal.

The conflict started when the teachers allegedly accused the principal of financial mismanagement, racism and threatening one of them with a knife.

A 17-year-old grade 11 pupil at Eldorado Park Secondary School said it was frustrating that lessons were affected by the strike.