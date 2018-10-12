Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said a “joint effort” was needed to curb violence at schools that reflected the brutality in the areas where pupils lived.

Motshekga was speaking at the school safety summit in Centurion‚ Pretoria.

It follows the death last month of Daniel Mokolobate‚ a teacher in Zeerust‚ North West‚ who was stabbed by a pupil in front of other schoolchildren.

In the same month a pupil at a school in Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg‚ allegedly pulled a gun on a teacher and threatened to shoot.

“Our schools are increasingly becoming crime scenes‚ hence we need a joint effort from all to fight the scourge of crime in our schools‚” Motshekga said‚ adding that the high levels of criminality in society manifested in schools.

She said that dangerous weapons found at schools were from the places where the pupils lived.

"The question that we need to ask ourselves as society is: What is it that we can do to raise morally upstanding children?"