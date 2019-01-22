'Wag ‘n bietjie, please give me a chance,' Bheki Cele asks Cape Flats residents fed up with crime

Angry Cape Flats residents confronted Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday in Bonteheuwel, accusing police of not doing enough to curb crime.

Cele, Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula and special adviser Lennit Max went on a walkabout around Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel following recent gang violence in which three people died.

In a question-and-answer session at the Bonteheuwel Multipurpose Centre, residents of Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis and Valhalla Park complained that Cele had come after three "gangsters" had lost their lives. During the festive season when "innocent people were dying", they said, he had not been seen.

Bonteheuwel resident Graham Siebritz said, "We did not have a holiday in December. We were busy trying to fix our community. It is clear to us that coloured lives don’t matter. Our children are dying. We have memorial services daily."