Mokonyane to respond in "a day or two" to corruption allegations levelled against her

Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane will break her silence on corruption allegations made against her at the state capture commission of inquiry “in a day or two”, her office confirmed on Tuesday.

Mlimandlela Ndamase, Mokonyane’s spokesperson, said that the minister would release a detailed statement responding to all the allegations levelled against her.

This comes after Bosasa’s former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi implicated Mokonyane in various allegations of corruption including bribery. He alleged that on the request of Mokonyane, Bosasa paid for a number of ANC events including the Siyanqoba rallies which are held before elections.