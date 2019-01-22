Mokonyane to respond in "a day or two" to corruption allegations levelled against her
Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane will break her silence on corruption allegations made against her at the state capture commission of inquiry “in a day or two”, her office confirmed on Tuesday.
Mlimandlela Ndamase, Mokonyane’s spokesperson, said that the minister would release a detailed statement responding to all the allegations levelled against her.
This comes after Bosasa’s former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi implicated Mokonyane in various allegations of corruption including bribery. He alleged that on the request of Mokonyane, Bosasa paid for a number of ANC events including the Siyanqoba rallies which are held before elections.
Agrizzi also told the commission that Mokonyane, whom he described as an “energizer bunny” would be Bosasa’s go to person should they need “protection” as they knew she was close to former president Jacob Zuma.
Through her lawyers, Mokonyane wrote to the commission complaining that due processes were not followed as she was not notified in advance that Agrizzi’s testimony would implicate her in any wrongdoing as is the norm.
“The failure by the commission to afford our client reasons or an opportunity to consider such decision and/or make representations, constitutes a breach of our client’s constitutional right to procedural fairness,” Madlanga and Partners Inc Attorneys said in a letter.
The commission’s chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo scolded media houses who published contents of witnesses affidavits before they were presented at the commission labelling such acts as a breach of the rules.