Mokonyane should quit as minister and go clear her name if she's clean

Nomvula Mokonyane's name has been associated with alleged corruption for a while now. It's about time she took us into her confidence and clarify things.

She featured highly among ministers that fed up SA felt should have been sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he made his first reshuffle.

If Mokonyane had any self respect she would avail herself to be cross-questioned under oath.

She left a decimated department of water affairs behind. The people of Giyani still share scarce water resources with livestock.