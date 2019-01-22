Mokonyane should quit as minister and go clear her name if she's clean
Nomvula Mokonyane's name has been associated with alleged corruption for a while now. It's about time she took us into her confidence and clarify things.
She featured highly among ministers that fed up SA felt should have been sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he made his first reshuffle.
If Mokonyane had any self respect she would avail herself to be cross-questioned under oath.
She left a decimated department of water affairs behind. The people of Giyani still share scarce water resources with livestock.
I know Ramaphosa is trying to unite ANC by keeping Mokonyane, but at whose expense? Clearly at our expense as ordinary South Africans.
I hope Ramaphosa himself is honest enough to admit that allegations against her are very serious and should be released so that she can spend more time clearing her name.
We can't have a minister facing such allegations. It's worth noting that this is the same woman who once mocked struggling South Africans that if the rand fell she would pick it up. In any other country that would have led to dismissal.
She has been implicated in Bosasa corruption. I can't say I was surprised. It's about time Ramaphosa gave us a cabinet we can be proud of. Retaining controversial ministers makes a mockery of his promise to rid the country of corruption.
- Richardson Mzadume, Pimville