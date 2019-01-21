She confirmed that a case had been opened and that the organisation's leadership had met with FNB to find out where the money had gone.

"We were given a case number and we also met with the higher ups within FNB bank this morning (Monday) to see how far their investigation is."

Mbulu claimed that the bank's bosses told them they were able to trace the money but she declined to comment further on the matter.

"They have told us that they are able to see exactly where the money went‚ and that is how far they have gone with the investigation."

The Living Legends Legacy Programme‚ which was founded by arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa in 2015 received money from‚ among others‚ the Department of Arts and Culture to run workshops to empower young talent trying to break into the industry.

Mbulu said planned workshops would continue but many of the organisation's other programmes would not go ahead until an investigation into the missing money was done.

She added that the money would affect those people that needed to be paid for their services.

Arts and Culture Director General Vusumuzi Mkhize said that despite the theft‚ the department was committed to supporting the legends and a further R12-million was still earmarked for the programme's trust.