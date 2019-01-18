Dozens of boys living in dire conditions have been rescued from a "church" in Johannesburg after being recruited by a "coach" who told their parents they were attending a soccer academy.

The recruiter‚ who charged up to R3‚500 a month for them to attend the "soccer academy"‚ allegedly raped at least one of the minors.

Police minister Bheki Cele‚ social development minister Susan Shabangu and Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane attended a police raid at the premises in Jeppestown on Thursday evening.

"They lure kids‚ promising them they'll play for big clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates. They were kept at this church‚" Cele's spokesperson‚ Reneilwe Serero‚ said on Friday.

"Most of the kids that we found at the church yesterday [Thursday] were from KwaZulu-Natal and Umlazi."

Serero said most of the estimated 40 people were minors. The youngest boy was 10.

She said the children attended school and training sessions but their living conditions and diet were dire.

Serero said their "coach" had three different names. "When we asked the kids about this particular person‚ they had no idea who we were talking about. They knew him by a different name.

"The very same guy who is running the facility there has three warrants of arrest against his name. He was a person on the run."