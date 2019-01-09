South Africa

Gauteng premier opens state-of-the-art school in Ekurhuleni

By Penwell Dlamini - 09 January 2019 - 10:08
Gauteng premier David Makhura officially opens Menzi Primary School in Langaville, Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.
Gauteng premier David Makhura officially opens Menzi Primary School in Langaville, Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday urged pupils, teachers and the community to protect the multimillion-rand Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, east of Johannesburg.

The state-of-the-art school, which cost R105m to build, was officially opened by Gauteng premier David Makhura.

Lesufi appealed: "Dont destroy the school. Don't bang the doors. It is your school. If you don't have a geyser at home, don't take the geyser from the school."

Matric's top brains travelled far for school

Apart from 30km, Mahlo had many roles at school
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'She liked making threats': Father of 4 children allegedly killed by mom speaks ...
Four dead, 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
X