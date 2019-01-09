Gauteng premier opens state-of-the-art school in Ekurhuleni

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday urged pupils, teachers and the community to protect the multimillion-rand Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, east of Johannesburg.

The state-of-the-art school, which cost R105m to build, was officially opened by Gauteng premier David Makhura.

Lesufi appealed: "Dont destroy the school. Don't bang the doors. It is your school. If you don't have a geyser at home, don't take the geyser from the school."