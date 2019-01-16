Wits staffer, student held for taking 'hefty' bribes to register students

A 31-year-old University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) administration officer and a 19-year-old student have been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption.

They were nabbed in a sting operation set up by the directorate of priority crimes investigation (the Hawks).

The Hawks investigated information that the administration officer and student were illegally registering students who did not meet the requirements for admission — for a fee.

"The pair allegedly demanded hefty amounts from applicants who did not meet the set admission criteria by manipulating the system and awarding more points for entrance to the university," Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Wednesday.

The sting operation was carried out at the Wits Braamfontein campus, where both suspects were arrested. Investigations continue.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.