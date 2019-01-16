Wits continues registering students despite fraud arrests

The University of the Witwatersrand says it will continue with the 2019 student registration process, despite a staff member and a student being arrested by the Hawks for allegedly accepting bribes to register students who did not meet the minimum requirements.

The university’s spokesperson, Buhle Zuma, confirmed that a member of staff was arrested on Tuesday.

“The university is working with the relevant authorities, who are investigating the matter and [we] cannot comment further at this stage,” Zuma said.