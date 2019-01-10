The DA has threatened to take legal action against the governing ANC for allegedly stealing its election slogan - but the ANC says it is unbothered.

The slogan "One South Africa for All"‚ according to the DA’s spokesperson‚ Solly Malatsi‚ was launched in April 2018 and the ANC but the ANC has used it for its birthday celebrations.

"The DA has chosen the slogan 'One South Africa for All' because we are the only party that is still committed to achieving nonracial ideals in South Africa‚" said Malatsi.