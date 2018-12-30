Police have opened an inquest docket after a 49-year-old game lodge employee in Limpopo was kicked in the stomach by a giraffe and died.

Police said the incident happened at a local lodge on the outskirts of Bela-Bela on Saturday.

“The deceased‚ known as Rakatu Silias Moiloa‚ was allegedly performing his daily task of feeding the animals when the giraffe kicked him‚” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said paramedics were summoned and‚ on arrival‚ tried to resuscitate him but could not.