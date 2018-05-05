An award-winning filmmaker‚ Carlos Carvalho‚ 47‚ was fatally injured by a giraffe this week while filming at a game lodge in Hartebeespoort in North West‚ reports said.

According to the reports‚ the incident happened on Wednesday at the Glen Afric Country Lodge.

The UK’s Daily Mail said Carvalho was filming a feature when the incident occurred at the same safari park used to film TV’s popular Wild at Heart series.

It said the filmmaker had worked on most of the series of the hit family drama that featured a British family building up an animal hospital in the South African bush.

“But the 47-year-old was sent flying 16 feet (almost five metres) through the air while working on a feature film with Gerald the Giraffe after the animal headbutted him‚ causing devastating head injuries‚” the publication said.

He was airlifted to Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital but died on Wednesday night from his injuries. Film crew agency CallaCrew said on its Facebook page: “It is with a very sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Carlos Carvalho‚ one of our favourite DOP’s.

“Carlos was filming a feature at Glen Afric and had a fatal run in with a giraffe on set. He was flown to Milpark Hospital but succumbed to his injuries 20:50 last night.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo’s family and friends during this very sad time.

“He will be sorely missed.”