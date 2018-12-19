Two ex-presidents compete in Madagascar run-off vote

A former president of Madagascar and the man who ousted him in a 2009 coup competed to become the island state's next leader in a run-off election on Wednesday.

Madagascar is hoping for a second peaceful election since the political chaos that erupted when Marc Ravalomanana was forced out of office by protests led by Andry Rajoelina, who went on to take the top job.

"I hope that the next president of the republic will bring the development for the country, bring security and allow the children's education," said 21-year old student Haja Hasina after voting.

Both Rajoelina and Ravalomanana promised to put the past behind them when they entered the race, and both said they would accept the result as they cast their ballots in the capital, Antananarivo.

"Even if it is a rainy season, the sun is shining today. I hope the sun shall shine on Madagascar," Rajoelina said.

"In case of vote rigging, it won't be from our side, I am a democrat and if I lose I will accept the decision," he added.

Ravalomanana said he was confident he could change the country. "Of course, I will accept the results. But obviously there should be respect to laws of the game."