Big business blocking use of hemp

I attended the Cannabis Expo last week in Pretoria and it was wonderful.

It further attested that hemp, a variety of the cannabis species, is a wonder plant brought to us by the gods to heal the earth of its sickness and hunger.

The problem is that those in power - both politically and economically - do not like the world to be cured of its sickness as they financially benefit from the dying world.

Hemp can produce almost everything the world can think of - from food to medicine, oils to clothing and quality paper material. Most global constitutions, including America's, are written on paper made from hemp.