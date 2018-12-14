Prosecution fails to overturn acquittal of rape accused in Limpopo

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SPA) on Friday struck from the roll an appeal by the prosecution against the acquittal of a Limpopo man who had been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

This judgment shows how difficult it is for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to appeal against acquittals.

The appeal court held on Friday that the trial court that heard the case had acquitted the accused on the facts and that there was no question of the law being misapplied.

The Criminal Procedure Act states that the prosecution can take a matter on appeal only when there is a question about the way in which the law was applied.