Commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund‚ the AA said on Friday: "The South African fuel price has yet to fully catch up with considerably lower international petroleum prices‚ which have stayed at the plateau they reached at the beginning of December. However‚ a sharp depreciation of the rand versus the US dollar has been noticeable since December 4‚ and we will be monitoring this trend closely for the remainder of the month."

The rand‚ which bottomed out at R13.70 to the dollar in the first week of December‚ took a sharp turn for the worse‚ reaching nearly R14.50 by December 11‚ before staging a slight recovery.

"This hefty swing could offset oil price gains quite markedly if it continues‚" the AA said.