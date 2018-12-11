New-lungs recipient Peter Moore dies

On the day he planned to climb seven flights of stairs to create awareness for organ donation, lung transplant recipient Peter Moore died at Groote Schuur Hospital after he picked up an infection.

The death of the former navy marine – described as a hero for his work to promote organ donation – sent shock waves through his vast group of friends, who hailed his positivity, big heart and relentless belief that all would work out.

Fellow marine and friend Gerald Males paid tribute to Moore on Monday.

“You stood your ground. You stood tall. You stood for everything I call brave.

“I will stand to salute your courage. I will stand by your family if they need me.

“You were not just my brother, you were my friend. RIP marine, your duty is done.”