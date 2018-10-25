'We'll not assist family members in rape case'

The family of the 13-year-old Mpumalanga girl who was raped by her uncle and her aunt's boyfriend has condemned what happened to her and the abortion which followed the rape.

The family released a statement yesterday condemning the ordeal that the girl had suffered even with the knowledge of people close to her.

"The family equally condemns the manner in which an abortion was subsequently conducted on the young relative.

This happened without the knowledge of the biological parents of the 13-year-old, the family has established," the family spokesman said yesterday.

"We welcome the swift arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

"If there are any family members who aided this dastardly act or defeated the ends of justice, the law must take its course.

"We have taken a decision that as the family we will be providing no legal or financial assistance to the parties implicated. That is how outraged we are.

"We are related to the parties maternally and expect the paternal family to stand up and address this.

"To the extent that we have a daughter married into that family where this occurred, we had to make our stance clear on this: we say no to rape and to child abuse."