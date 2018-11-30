‘Shabba fever’ hits Erzurumspor as ex-Kaizer Chiefs star finds form in Turkey

Siphiwe Tshabalala is expected to again be in the starting lineup for his Turkish club BB Erzurumspor away at Bursaspor on Sunday after delivering a star-studded showing last week.

Tshabalala got his second start of the season and was central to the game as the newly-promoted side won for a second successive week and moved out of the relegation places.

The 1-0 win over Antalyaspor has the mountain city buzzing and Tshabalala confined to his apartment for most of the time as the locals have picked up the ‘Shabba fever’ (Tshabalala’s nickname) that Kaizer Chiefs fans used to suffer from.