Illicit cigarettes now biggest tobacco brand in SA

South Africa has become the first country in the world in which the biggest brand in the tobacco industry is the illicit cigarette.

This is according to The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (Tisa) following a report conducted by Ipsos on the market share of illicit cigarettes in the country.

The report released on Tuesday showed that sales of illicit cigarettes have increased from 33.4% in June this year to 41.8% of the market in October 2018.

This means that one in every three cigarettes is sold below the minimum collectable tax.

RG brand, produced by Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation, took number one spot in sales in the research, outselling all other brands and defeating even Peter Stuyvesant which has been the leading brand in South Africa for decades.

Researchers found that 89% of RG retails for less than R17.85 per pack and is now averaging R10 per pack.