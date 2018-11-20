Man erects banner to scare off hotel guests.

A guest who put up a "do not stay here" banner outside a Cape hotel has explained why he did so. Amir Ahmed said it all started with a seven-week stay at the hotel in 2016 during which he lost two jackets and a watch.

He was unhappy at the way the hotel, for the past two years, had dealt with his complaint. He erected the banner on November 11, saying: "Do not stay at Taj Hotel Cape Town. Bad guest service. Valuables go missing. Incompetent management. No communication. Will not resolve problems."

Ahmed said when the hotel removed the banner, he opened a case of theft and it was returned to him. In a letter to the hotel in July, Ahmed reiterated that he had brought to the attention of the hotel the alleged theft of his items during his stay in October 2016.

"After lengthy discussions by way of email, the Taj Hotel Cape Town seems to have shown no further concern by simply advising that should I return to Cape Town [I should] lay a case with the police."