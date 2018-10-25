Get your act together, Gauteng human settlements MEC told

Gauteng MEC for human settlements Uhuru Moiloa, his head of department and other senior officials received a stern rebuke during a public accounts committee (Scopa) meeting in the legislature, as MPLs were left fuming over the department's responses to its financial mess.

Moiloa and his team appeared before Scopa on Thursday to discuss the financial statement of the department for the 2017/18 financial year.

Its report revealed that department failed to spend more than R119m of the Human Settlements Development Grant. To make matters worse, the department owes more than R900m to services providers who were not paid within 30 days.

In its written response to the issue, the department said these were related to “security and legal costs, which were inevitable due to a rise in the spate of illegal land invasions and occupation of completed houses before allocation to the qualifying beneficiaries".

Scopa chair Mbongeni Radebe and committee members complained that the responses from the department were worse than the previous financial year.

“We need to get a sense that the money that is being spent on security is going down. But what has been happening is that that money is going up and it is not budgeted for, so it is irregular expenditure. There is no sense of integrated planning and efficient service delivery in the department,” Radebe said.