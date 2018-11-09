Alleged con artist Tracy Morrison - who reportedly defrauded a number of people through various scams - appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday on fraud charges.

According to an article in the Mail & Guardian‚ Morrison was‚ for more than 20 years‚ entangled in a web of lies. She is facing crimes including fraud‚ child abduction‚ stalking and identity theft.

Her lies‚ among others‚ include a claim that she was an FBI officer‚ a private investigator and the daughter of American Hollywood actor Al Pacino.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court‚ where she appeared on Friday‚ is yet to compile a full list of charges against her.

Her case was postponed to December 3 for the state to add further charges‚ most of which are fraud related.

Morrison was arrested in September and has been in custody ever since.

According to the Mail & Guardian‚ Morrison stands accused of employing attractive young women as sales consultants for her bogus interior design businesses – “even coercing them to invest in furniture that never arrives or forming fake ventures costing them thousands of rands”.

SABC3’s investigative programme Special Assignment has broadcast a series of investigations on Morrison.

Speaking about its investigation‚ the programme said on its website: "Like all predators‚ Morrison allegedly lured her targets by grooming and manipulating them before betraying their trust through the most callous of crimes.

"Young and old‚ rich and poor‚ black and white – everyone has been fair game for this alleged sociopath who has managed to evade capture. But now‚ her alleged victims say that they are determined to expose her crimes and bring her to justice.”