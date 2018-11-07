A former top policewoman and four others are due to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges related to corruption‚ fraud‚ forgery and uttering.

They handed themselves over the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The charges relate to alleged procurement irregularities related to the installation of emergency blue lights on police vehicles‚ worth millions of rands.

"The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested three generals‚ a brigadier and a service provider on allegations of fraud‚ corruption‚ forgery and uttering‚" said Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini on Wednesday.